Ranveer Allahbadia Says He Lost Money, Health After IGL Row But Grew Closer To Samay Raina: 'God Is Watching'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ranveer Allahbadia , aka Beer Biceps, is back at work after a long time following Samay Raina 's India's Got Latent controversy. Announcing the same, he hosted a 'QnA' session on his work profile. Taking to Instagram Stories, he posted a glimpse of his office and wrote,“Can't explain how happy I am to just be back at work.”

Ranveer Allahbadia returns to work

“Work is worship (folded hands emojis) Nothing else comes close,” he added and announced: 'Epic, fresh podcasts coming up.'

He launched a Question-and-Answer session on Instagram and answered several questions, ranging from how the controversy impacted him, his current equation with Samay Raina, how his parents' handled the situation and more. He also sent a shoutout to Apoorva Mukhija Aka Rebel Kid and Ashish Chanchlani.

Ranveer Allahbadia on parents' reaction to Latent row

Someone asked 'With everything that went on...are your parents doing okay? How's your mental health now?' Ranveer replied,“This part of the chaos hurt the most. When your work, your actions have an impact on your loved ones. But both my parents are warriors. That's where I get my mentality from! Was tough, but we are getting past it.”

When someone asked how he had overcome the situation, Ranveer shared,“Who said I've overcome it? So much happening behind the scenes.... But God is with me, I know it.” He also talked about yoga and how it helped him.

He maintained that he has been nothing but 'grateful' for everything.

Ranveer Allahbadia on Samay Raina

So is Ranveer Allahbadia in touch with Samay Raina after the controversy? The former shared:“Samay will be back. All of us have gotten closer after the events. Stand by each other in good times as well as in bad times. My brother is (already) a media legend. God is watching over all of us. Just wanna say, love you @ashishchanchlani & rebel as well. Picture abhi baaki hai (a lot is left to be done)....”

Ranveer also listed down his most fearful thoughts over the last two months since the controversial episode of the Samay Raina show.“That I let down the families of my team members because of my mistake. People don't understand how many jobs were at stake. Quickly wrote off my career and hence the careers of 300+ people. Learnt very deeply about human nature. Mobs love seeing people fall. But we will keep moving forward. I'm not 100% okay even now. Have to give it my all because MANY livelihoods depend on my work. Stay humble, stay hungry.”

Before signing out, Ranveer shared what he lost during his tough time.“Lost Health, money, opportunity, repute, mental health, peace, parents' contentment & much more.”“Gained: Transformation, spiritual growth, toughness,” he added.