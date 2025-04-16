Shocking Video Woman Drowns In Uttarakhand's Bhagirathi River While Filming Instagram Reel

MENAFN - Live Mint) A family vacation turned into a nightmare after a 35-year-old woman from Nepal was swept away by the strong currents of Uttarakhand' s Bhagirathi river while filming a reel. The tragic incident took place in Uttarkashi on Monday, leaving her family and onlookers in shock, reported NDTV.

The woman, whose name has not been officially released, was visiting her relatives in Uttarkashi along with her 11-year-old daughter. That day, the mother-daughter duo had gone to Manikarnika Gha - a spot on the banks of the Bhagirathi river, a major tributary of the Ganges.

As per eyewitnesses and reports by NDTV, the woman had asked her daughter to record a video of her in the river. In the footage that has since emerged, the woman is seen smiling at the camera as she steps into the water. Within seconds, she loses her balance, starts slipping, and is swept away by the powerful river currents.

“Mummy,” her daughter is heard screaming as her mother struggles to stay afloat and cries out for help before vanishing beneath the surface.

Bystanders at the ghat immediately alerted the authorities. A search and rescue operation was promptly launched, but as of the latest updates, the woman has not been found.

The emotional toll on the daughter, who witnessed the entire incident unfold while filming it, has been particularly devastating. She is currently with family members in Uttarkashi.

The tragedy has sparked renewed concern over the growing trend of filming reels and social media content in unsafe conditions. Local authorities and citizens have reiterated the need for caution and awareness, especially near rivers and hilly terrains.

This is not the first such incident. In July last year, 26-year-old Instagram influencer Aanvi Kamdar lost her life after falling into a gorge near Maharashtra's Raigad while shooting a reel during a trip with friends.

As the search continues in Uttarkashi, officials have urged the public to be mindful of safety guidelines, particularly in natural settings where conditions can quickly turn dangerous.