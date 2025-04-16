Vladimir Putin Compares Elon Musk To Soviet Space Program Engineer Sergei Korolev, Says He's 'Crazy About Mars'
TASS cited Putin, who was speaking on Russia's space policy at a meeting with students, as saying: "You know, there's a person who lives in the States, you could say that he's absolutely crazy about Mars."Also Read | Elon Musk will soon step back from govt role: Donald Trump tells Cabinet members Musk and Korolev
It quoted him as drawing a comparison between Musk and Sergei Korolev, a Soviet engineer who was instrumental in the Soviet Union's success in sending Yuri Gagarin on the world's first crewed spaceflight in 1961.
According to TASS, Putin said: "Such people rarely appear in the human population, charged with a certain idea. Even though it may seem incredible to me today, after a time such ideas are often realised."
Putin has previously praised Musk, whose business interests include the SpaceX space technology company, as "an outstanding person".
Also Read | 'I don't like Elon Musk...': Trump says Tesla CEO hasn't been 'treated properly'
Musk , a top advisor to U.S. President Donald Trump, has become increasingly vocal in his criticism of Ukraine, which has been fighting against Russia since 2022, when the Kremlin ordered tens of thousands of troops into its neighbour's territory.
