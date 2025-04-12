Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Syrian Pres.: Diplomacy, Dialogue Only Mean To Solve Conflicts


2025-04-12 08:06:38
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, Turkiye, April 12 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said Saturday dialogue and diplomacy were the only means to solve conflict, promote peace and security in the region and the world.
Al-Sharaa said in press statements he was pleased to participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum because Syria believed dialogue and diplomacy were the "most successful way to solve conflicts, promote peace and stability in our region and the world."
He said the forum was "excellent opportunity" to exchange views with leaders and officials regarding regional and global challenges.
Al-Sharaa said it was important to respect unity and sovereignty of Syria.
The Antalya Diplomatic Forum kicked off yesterday under partonage of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, featuring participation of heads of state or government, or their represetnatives.
Meetings were held on sidelines including one on Gaza between Arab, Muslim and European delegations. (end)
oas


MENAFN12042025000071011013ID1109421604

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search