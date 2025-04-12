403
Syrian Pres.: Diplomacy, Dialogue Only Mean To Solve Conflicts
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANTALYA, Turkiye, April 12 (KUNA) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al-Sharaa said Saturday dialogue and diplomacy were the only means to solve conflict, promote peace and security in the region and the world.
Al-Sharaa said in press statements he was pleased to participate in the Antalya Diplomatic Forum because Syria believed dialogue and diplomacy were the "most successful way to solve conflicts, promote peace and stability in our region and the world."
He said the forum was "excellent opportunity" to exchange views with leaders and officials regarding regional and global challenges.
Al-Sharaa said it was important to respect unity and sovereignty of Syria.
The Antalya Diplomatic Forum kicked off yesterday under partonage of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, featuring participation of heads of state or government, or their represetnatives.
Meetings were held on sidelines including one on Gaza between Arab, Muslim and European delegations. (end)
