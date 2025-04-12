EU And UAE Set Course For Direct Trade Negotiations

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The European Union and the United Arab Emirates have agreed to commence negotiations for a bilateral free trade agreement, marking a significant shift in their economic relations. This development comes amid global trade uncertainties and reflects both parties' desire to deepen ties across various sectors.

The proposed agreement aims to enhance trade in goods and services, investment, and collaboration in key sectors such as renewable energy, green hydrogen, and critical raw materials. The UAE described the pact as a pathway to deeper bilateral ties and economic growth, with benefits including tariff reductions, improved market access, and expanded opportunities in advanced manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and artificial intelligence.

Currently, the EU is the UAE's second-largest trading partner, representing 8.3% of its non-oil trade, while the UAE stands as the EU's top export market and investment partner in the Middle East and North Africa. The deal also marks a strategic shift, as the UAE encouraged direct trade discussions with the EU outside of the broader Gulf Cooperation Council framework.

The UAE has been actively pursuing trade diversification, achieving a record 3 trillion dirhams in non-oil trade in 2024, marking a 14.6% increase from the previous year. This growth is part of the UAE's strategy to spur economic growth through trade diversification. Since 2021, it has executed numerous Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with countries such as India, Indonesia, Israel, and Turkey.

