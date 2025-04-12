Alumni Ventures Launches AV Syndicate, Empowering Investors To Select Individual Venture Deals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANCHESTER, N.H., April 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumni Ventures (AV), one of the most active venture capital firms in the world, today announced the launch of the AV Syndicate , a new investment platform that allows accredited investors to participate in individual venture deals. This innovative platform further democratizes access to venture capital opportunities, which have remained largely inaccessible to many investors.









"We're thrilled to provide investors even greater flexibility and choice," said Mike Collins, Founder and CEO of Alumni Ventures. "For over 10 years, we've offered investors a broad menu of venture fund options. Now with the AV Syndicate, investors can directly select deals from our carefully vetted opportunities, giving them the ability to create their own venture portfolio.”

Celebrating over a decade of growth and innovation, Alumni Ventures has established itself as a leader in the venture ecosystem. With $1.4 billion in committed capital from over 11,000 customers and a current and historical portfolio of 1,600+ companies, AV is the largest venture firm dedicated to individual investors. AV is also recognized for investing excellence, including top-quartile and decile rankings in distributions to paid-in capital (DPI) and a ranking by CB Insights as one of the top 20 venture capitalists in North America, as of December 31, 2024.

The AV Syndicate builds on Collins' original vision to democratize access to venture capital. It significantly lowers the entry barriers for new customers, requiring a minimum investment of only $10,000. AV and its team of ~40 venture investing professionals also ensure that AV investors have access to the firm's diligence materials and opportunities to discuss the deal in live deal discussions prior to making an investment decision. Collins explains,“One week you might see a seed company that's offering AI-powered visual inspection to manufacturers. The next might be a Series B company that's developed a rapid test for sepsis, a leading cause of hospital deaths.”

Collins added. "We've always believed in empowering investors. The AV Syndicate is just the next evolution in delivering on that promise."

Investors interested in learning more about the AV Syndicate and exploring investment opportunities are invited to visit av.vc/syndications .

Founded in 2014, Alumni Ventures (AV) is one of the world's most active venture capital firms. With more than $1.4 billion in committed capital from over 11,000 accredited investors, AV is democratizing venture capital by expanding access to professional, high-quality venture investment opportunities. AV's extensive portfolio spans over 1,600 companies across diverse sectors and stages. Learn more at

