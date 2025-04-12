403
Israeli Soldiers Sign Petition Urging for Prisoner Exchange Deal
(MENAFN) On Friday, a large number of Israeli troops endorsed a fresh appeal urging the leadership to finalize a "prisoner swap deal" and bring an end to the ongoing hostilities in the Gaza Strip.
According to an Israeli national broadcaster, the signees come from a range of military backgrounds and units, including elite forces such as Sayeret Matkal, Shayetet, and Shaldag as well as members of the renowned intelligence branch Unit 8200.
The broadcaster reported that approximately 20 percent to 30 percent of those who signed the appeal are current reservists still on duty.
A tally from a news agency indicates that since Thursday, six similar appeals have been circulated.
The first was backed by nearly 1,000 members of the Air Force and subsequently received support from another 1,000 scholars.
The second appeal was endorsed by several hundred personnel from the armored corps and navy; the third by several dozen reserve army physicians; the fourth by hundreds affiliated with Unit 8200; the fifth by approximately 100 military medical professionals; and the sixth by a wide group of troops across different units, including elite and specialized forces.
Premier Benjamin Netanyahu has declared on multiple occasions that any serving personnel who attach their names to such appeals would be dismissed.
The Israeli military recommenced its offensive in Gaza on March 18, effectively nullifying a ceasefire on 19 January as well as the prisoner swap deal.
