Fast Guard Service: America's #1 Provider Of 24/7 Fire Watch Services - Now Available Nationwide

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Fromtoto, and every state in between, Fast Guard Service offers immediate 24/7 Fire Watch services, 365 days a year. With certified fire watch personnel trained to meet city-specific licensing requirements, we deliver compliant, professional, and prompt response to critical situations where fire alarm or sprinkler systems are down, or "hot work" (like welding or cutting) is being performed.

What is a Fire Watch - and Why Does It Matter?

Most business owners and property managers are unaware of what a fire watch is until it's urgently needed.

A fire watch is a temporary safety measure that involves continuous and systematic surveillance of a building or area when fire protection systems-like sprinklers or alarms-are out of service.

Essentially, a fire watch professional becomes a human fire alarm, patrolling a property by sight, smell, and sound, looking for signs of smoke, fire, or heat. If a fire is discovered, they:



Call 911 immediately

Alert all occupants to evacuate

Document activity in a fire watch log Help prevent catastrophic loss of life and property

There is no sleeping during fire watch. The job is active, alert, and constant-fire watch can mean the difference between life and death.

State-by-State Compliance: We're Ready Wherever You Are

Fast Guard Service ensures all fire watch personnel meet local and state-level regulations, including:



New York: Certificates of Fitness from the FDNY

Chicago: Bureau of Fire Prevention licensed Fire Guards

California: Local authority-approved patrols for impaired systems

Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona: NFPA-compliant trained staff

Washington, Oregon, Nevada: Coverage for both hot work and fire system outages

Minnesota, North Carolina, Maryland: Fire watch for system outages over 4 hours Mississippi, Alabama, and more: Trained observers for hot work or high-risk conditions

When Should You Call for Fire Watch?

You need fire watch if:



Your fire alarm or sprinkler system is out of service

You're performing hot work (welding, cutting, brazing)

You're undergoing construction, renovations, or repairs

You've been ordered by the fire marshal or inspector You're awaiting system testing or replacement

Why Choose Fast Guard Service?



Immediate dispatch, nationwide

Licensed, trained, and insured professionals

Compliant with all NFPA and local fire codes

Real-time fire watch logs Over 15 years of emergency service experience

"When seconds count, we deliver professional fire watch coverage with urgency, training, and care. No one does it faster-or better-than Fast Guard Service," said Roderick C. Payne Jr., CEO of Fast Guard Service and former law enforcement officer.

Request Fire Watch Coverage Now

Fast Guard Service is standing by 24/7 to answer your call. If your building is at risk, don't wait.

Call (844) 254-8273

Visit

Email: [email protected]

Fast Guard Service is a fully licensed, insured, and nationally recognized security company providing armed and unarmed guards, emergency response, mobile patrol, fire watch, and VIP protection. Founded by veterans and former law enforcement professionals, Fast Guard is the trusted name for fast, effective protection when it matters most.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .

SOURCE Fast Guard Service