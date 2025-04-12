Fast Guard Service: America's #1 Provider Of 24/7 Fire Watch Services - Now Available Nationwide
What is a Fire Watch - and Why Does It Matter?
Most business owners and property managers are unaware of what a fire watch is until it's urgently needed.
A fire watch is a temporary safety measure that involves continuous and systematic surveillance of a building or area when fire protection systems-like sprinklers or alarms-are out of service.
Essentially, a fire watch professional becomes a human fire alarm, patrolling a property by sight, smell, and sound, looking for signs of smoke, fire, or heat. If a fire is discovered, they:
-
Call 911 immediately
Alert all occupants to evacuate
Document activity in a fire watch log
Help prevent catastrophic loss of life and property
There is no sleeping during fire watch. The job is active, alert, and constant-fire watch can mean the difference between life and death.
State-by-State Compliance: We're Ready Wherever You Are
Fast Guard Service ensures all fire watch personnel meet local and state-level regulations, including:
-
New York: Certificates of Fitness from the FDNY
Chicago: Bureau of Fire Prevention licensed Fire Guards
California: Local authority-approved patrols for impaired systems
Florida, Georgia, Texas, Arizona: NFPA-compliant trained staff
Washington, Oregon, Nevada: Coverage for both hot work and fire system outages
Minnesota, North Carolina, Maryland: Fire watch for system outages over 4 hours
Mississippi, Alabama, and more: Trained observers for hot work or high-risk conditions
When Should You Call for Fire Watch?
You need fire watch if:
-
Your fire alarm or sprinkler system is out of service
You're performing hot work (welding, cutting, brazing)
You're undergoing construction, renovations, or repairs
You've been ordered by the fire marshal or inspector
You're awaiting system testing or replacement
Why Choose Fast Guard Service?
-
Immediate dispatch, nationwide
Licensed, trained, and insured professionals
Compliant with all NFPA and local fire codes
Real-time fire watch logs
Over 15 years of emergency service experience
"When seconds count, we deliver professional fire watch coverage with urgency, training, and care. No one does it faster-or better-than Fast Guard Service," said Roderick C. Payne Jr., CEO of Fast Guard Service and former law enforcement officer.
Request Fire Watch Coverage Now
Fast Guard Service is standing by 24/7 to answer your call. If your building is at risk, don't wait.
Call (844) 254-8273
Visit
Email: [email protected]
Fast Guard Service is a fully licensed, insured, and nationally recognized security company providing armed and unarmed guards, emergency response, mobile patrol, fire watch, and VIP protection. Founded by veterans and former law enforcement professionals, Fast Guard is the trusted name for fast, effective protection when it matters most.
This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease. For further information, visit .
SOURCE Fast Guard Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment