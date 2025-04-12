403
Earthquake Of 5.5 Magnitude Jolt Parts Of Pakistan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, April 12 (KUNA) -- An earthquake of 5.5 magnitude struck parts of northern Pakistan on Saturday including federal capital Islamabad, said National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), and there was report on casualties.
According to NSMC, the earthquake struck at a depth of 12 kilometers with its epicenter located 60 kilometers northwest of Rawalpindi with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter scale.
Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Shangla, Swat, Mardan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Sawabi, Mansehra and Kohistan districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujrat, and other areas of the eastern Punjab province also felt severe tremors.
There are no immediate reports of any damages or loss of lives by the earthquake.
However, emergency response teams and equipment have been placed on high alert across the affected regions. (end)
