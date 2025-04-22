Chhattisgarh CM To Showcase New Industrial Policy During His Two-Day Mumbai Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will be on a two-day visit to Mumbai from Wednesday, where he will participate in two major national events, including the CMAI Fab Show and the India Steel 2025.

During these events, he will present Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy, its investment potential and infrastructure vision before leading industrialists and policymakers from across the country.

According to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's office, CM Sai will take part in the Fab Show on April 23, organised by the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI). This annual event brings together leaders from garment manufacturing, exports, and branding. The chief minister will highlight the incentives and opportunities available for the textile sector under Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy. Several major companies are also expected to sign MoUs for investment in the state during this event.

On April 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 'India Steel 2025' event via video conferencing. CM Sai will also address the inaugural session as the Chief Guest. On this platform, he will present the highlights of Chhattisgarh's new industrial policy, infrastructure readiness for the steel sector and the state's long-term development vision.

On the same day, a Chhattisgarh Roundtable Meeting will also be held, where the CM will engage in direct dialogue with potential investors. The discussion will focus on specially developed industrial clusters for the steel sector, logistics infrastructure, single-window clearances, and labour-friendly policies.

CM Sai will also visit the Chhattisgarh State Pavilion set up at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. This pavilion will showcase the state's robust industrial infrastructure, business-friendly environment, and emerging investment opportunities -- aiming to attract national and international investors.

This is CM Sai's second visit to the financial capital of the country since January this year. During that visit, Chhattisgarh had attracted investment worth Rs 6,000 crore in a range of sectors, including plastic, textile, cement, IT and food processing. He had told the investors that since the launch of the new industrial policy last year, the state had attracted investments of Rs one lakh crore. He had told the investors that the process of no-objection certificates had been streamlined, and clearances were now processed through a single window system.