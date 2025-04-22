Green Earns Praise From County Coach After 'Important 100 At Tricky Time' For Gloucestershire

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 22 (IANS) Australia batter and ICC World Test Championship Final hopeful Cameron Green has won praise from his coach following an impressive return to competitive cricket in England.

Green, who returned from an injury layoff of more than six months, turned out for England County side Gloucestershire in their four-day clash against Kent in Canterbury and made an immediate impact, smashing a century during Gloucestershire's first innings.

The 25-year-old hit 12 boundaries in a 188-ball 122 as he pushed to make a return to international cricket at the World Test Championship Final against South Africa at Lord's from June 11.

The Australian, however, failed to back-up his knock of 112 when dismissed for just three in Gloucestershire's second innings.

Green's County coach and former England international Mark Alleyne spoke of Green's influence on his squad since he arrived in England and believes the tall all-rounder is already making a strong impression.

"Of course we like his (Green's) runs in the middle, but being an overseas (player) and coming into a club is much more than just performances in the middle," Alleyne told the team's social media channels after Gloucestershire's match with Kent finished as a draw.

"What he had done prior to that, his practice was great, he is such a good lad and he communicates well about the game.

"Already without the 100 he had started to make an impact on the group so that has really consolidated the start to his Gloucestershire career and he scored such an important 100 at a tricky time for us," he said.

While Green is hoping to earn a place in Australia's side for the World Test Championship Final, he is focused on building his fitness base over the next month with Gloucestershire and using his time in the middle to find his best form with the bat.

"It's been eight long months on the sideline so to get back out here is very special and it is always a good way to start your tenure," Green said.

Green's next assignment with Gloucestershire will be at the County Ground in Bristol against Leicestershire, with the four-day match commencing on Friday.