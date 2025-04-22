403
Trump Expresses Optimism of Russia, Ukraine Deal This Week
(MENAFN) On Monday, United States Leader Donald Trump voiced strong optimism about the likelihood of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine, which could potentially bring an end to their conflict that has persisted for over three years.
Responding to a journalist’s question, Trump stated there is a “very good chance” that Moscow and Kyiv might come to an agreement within the week.
He reinforced this hopeful outlook by emphasizing, “We had very good meetings on Ukraine, Russia.” These comments were made during the White House’s traditional Easter Egg Roll event, which takes place annually.
Turning to the subject of nuclear discussions involving Iran, Trump echoed a similar tone of satisfaction, stating, “We had very good meetings on Iran.” His comments suggested productive dialogues in these high-stakes negotiations.
When discussing ongoing trade disagreements with the European Union, Trump appeared self-assured, expressing his belief that a solution would eventually be found. “We’ll ultimately have a deal with anyone,” he remarked, indicating his broader confidence in resolving international disputes through negotiation.
Addressing recent media claims that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth had once more disclosed classified information concerning proposed U.S. airstrikes in Yemen through a private Signal chat group, Trump stood firmly behind him.
He praised the official’s performance, asserting, “He is doing a great job.” He added pointedly, “Ask the Houthis how he's doing,” implying the effectiveness of Hegseth’s leadership in the region.
