403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Celebration of Traditional Sports Marks End of Seventh Ethnosport Forum
(MENAFN) The Seventh Ethnosport Forum came to a close on Sunday with a dynamic awards ceremony in St. Petersburg, Russia, celebrating the worldwide resurgence of ancestral athletic disciplines.
The event, which spotlighted the preservation and promotion of cultural traditions through sport, drew attendees from around the globe.
A Turkish news agency acted as the forum's international media collaborator.
Among those recognized was Turkish national athlete Aysegul Demirbag Caliskan, who received honors for her exceptional performance.
She secured a gold medal at the fifth edition of the World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan and was celebrated as one of the prominent figures during the ceremony.
The forum welcomed representatives from 75 nations over the course of the weekend. Held under the banner of “Revival of Traditional Sports,” the gathering underscored the universal importance of maintaining historical games and customs, as well as the collective effort required to sustain them.
In his concluding remarks, Bilal Erdogan, the President of the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC), spoke about the resilience of cultural legacies in an era of swift transformation.
"We see once again that although the world is changing rapidly, our connection to our roots is unshakable and strong enough to offer new hope and direction to humanity," Erdogan remarked.
He also stressed the value of open communication and cooperation, stating that every dialogue and exchange during the forum helped to reinforce the solidarity of various cultures and enhanced the shared aspiration for a united future.
The event, which spotlighted the preservation and promotion of cultural traditions through sport, drew attendees from around the globe.
A Turkish news agency acted as the forum's international media collaborator.
Among those recognized was Turkish national athlete Aysegul Demirbag Caliskan, who received honors for her exceptional performance.
She secured a gold medal at the fifth edition of the World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan and was celebrated as one of the prominent figures during the ceremony.
The forum welcomed representatives from 75 nations over the course of the weekend. Held under the banner of “Revival of Traditional Sports,” the gathering underscored the universal importance of maintaining historical games and customs, as well as the collective effort required to sustain them.
In his concluding remarks, Bilal Erdogan, the President of the World Ethnosport Confederation (WEC), spoke about the resilience of cultural legacies in an era of swift transformation.
"We see once again that although the world is changing rapidly, our connection to our roots is unshakable and strong enough to offer new hope and direction to humanity," Erdogan remarked.
He also stressed the value of open communication and cooperation, stating that every dialogue and exchange during the forum helped to reinforce the solidarity of various cultures and enhanced the shared aspiration for a united future.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment