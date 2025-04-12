403
Indonesia, Turkey eye deeper partnership, aim for USD10bn trade
(MENAFN) Indonesia and Turkey are poised to deepen their partnership across multiple sectors, including defense, energy, contracting, health, and agriculture, with a strong emphasis on the defense industry. Experts suggest that both countries are targeting a trade volume of $10 billion.
Recent visits by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Indonesia in February and President Prabowo Subianto to Turkey on Thursday have opened doors for new collaborative ventures.
During Prabowo's visit, business leaders from both nations reiterated their dedication to advancing the initiatives set forth by the presidents to enhance bilateral ties.
Nuri Dogan Karadeniz, head of the Türkiye-Indonesia Business Council at the Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK), stated that trade relations with Indonesia are nearing $3 billion, with aspirations to achieve the ambitious goal of $10 billion.
“We can say that Indonesia is almost the locomotive of ASEAN countries. Considering its proximity to countries such as China, Malaysia, Singapore, and the Philippines, it is an aircraft carrier for us,” he remarked.
