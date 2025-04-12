Riverdale Welcomes DXL: Because Offering Big + Tall Men's Clothes That Fit Shouldn't Be Remarkable, But It Is

RIVERDALE, Utah, April 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG ), the leading integrated-commerce retailer specializing in Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, announces the grand opening of its latest store in Riverdale, UT, located at 1090 W Riverdale Rd. This marks DXL's second new store opening of the fiscal year and its eighth within the past 12 months across the United States.

After decades of designing, creating and offering high-quality clothes that truly fit Big + Tall men, DXL's dedication to an underserved market has only grown.

The new Riverdale location offers a superior shopping experience, featuring styles only found at DXL and, more importantly, sized to actually fit the Big + Tall guy perfectly. The store showcases all of the brands guests love, including Polo Ralph Lauren®, Reebok®, vineyard vines®, Columbia®, Levi's®, Nautica®, and more.

The store also includes DXL's new proprietary FiTMAPSM Sizing Technology, an innovative digital scanning technology that takes each guest's unique measurements. With this information, shoppers can find custom clothing options and get accurate size recommendations across many of DXL's brands for a perfect fit every time.

"We are excited to extend our reach to the greater Salt Lake area, offering more options, convenience, and a straightforward shopping experience to our Big + Tall customers," said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXL. "The Riverdale DXL is not just a new store; it provides men with fashion that fits comfortably and looks great. Our mission is to ensure every Big + Tall guy can wear what he wants."

The Riverdale store is set to open its doors on April 12, 2025.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: .

