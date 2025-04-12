Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two Killed In 'Honour' Killing Incident In Dera Ismail Khan

2025-04-12 05:07:44
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) DERA ISMAIL KHAN – A woman and a man were shot dead in an apparent case of 'honour' killing in the Adil Supra area, within the jurisdiction of Paroa (also spelled Parwa) Police Station, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the tragic incident occurred when unidentified assailants opened fire, killing both victims on the spot.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene shortly after receiving the report, collecting evidence and shifting the bodies to the Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Police have launched an investigation based on initial evidence and witness statements to determine the motive and identify the perpetrators.

