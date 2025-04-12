403
Old Doha Port Hosts The First Fishing Exhibition
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Saud Al-Ajmi
DOHA, April 12 (KUNA) -- Doha's Old Port has been hosting the Fishing Exhibition which features more than 30 booths and around 150 brands.
The four-day exhibition, which began last Wednesday, offers a variety of activities including sea folklore, handicrafts and different equipment for fishing and diving, as well as boats. (end)
