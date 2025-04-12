Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Old Doha Port Hosts The First Fishing Exhibition


2025-04-12 05:04:53
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Saud Al-Ajmi
DOHA, April 12 (KUNA) -- Doha's Old Port has been hosting the Fishing Exhibition which features more than 30 booths and around 150 brands.
The four-day exhibition, which began last Wednesday, offers a variety of activities including sea folklore, handicrafts and different equipment for fishing and diving, as well as boats. (end)
sss


MENAFN12042025000071011013ID1109421156

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search