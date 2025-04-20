Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
May 1 Announced Public Holiday For Labour Day

2025-04-20 11:01:58
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Petra, April 20 (Petra) -The Kingdom is scheduled to observe a public holiday on Thursday, May 1, on the occasion of Labour Day, according to a circular issued by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan.
Under the PM's decision, Jordan's ministries, public institutions and universities, municipalities, joint service councils, Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), and fully government-owned companies will be closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to mark the occassion.

