May 1 Announced Public Holiday For Labour Day

Petra, April 20 (Petra) -The Kingdom is scheduled to observe a public holiday on Thursday, May 1, on the occasion of Labour Day, according to a circular issued by Prime Minister Jaafar Hassan.Under the PM's decision, Jordan's ministries, public institutions and universities, municipalities, joint service councils, Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), and fully government-owned companies will be closed on Thursday, May 1, 2025, to mark the occassion.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.