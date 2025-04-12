403
Russian foreign minister says restoring trust with U.S. is slow, but achievable
(MENAFN) On Friday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that restoring trust between Russia and the United States will be a gradual endeavor, acknowledging the resistance from various factions against improved relations.
In a press conference held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, following a gathering of foreign ministers from the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Lavrov emphasized that achieving normalization through mutual respect and acknowledgment of each nation's interests is “both realistic and necessary.”
"We shouldn't harbor illusions, but aiming for normalization based on mutual recognition and respect for the interests of each country is quite realistic and necessary," he remarked.
Lavrov also addressed the recent prisoner exchange between the two nations, noting that the initiative was a joint effort from both parties.
"Regarding humanitarian initiatives, even when only two individuals reunite with their families, it represents a positive step," he emphasized.
The exchange involved American citizen Ksenia Karelina and Russian national Artur Petrov, facilitated by the United Arab Emirates. Lavrov indicated that this was the second exchange in a brief timeframe, suggesting that such actions could aid in rebuilding trust.
