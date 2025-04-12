403
Russian communists wish for return of Stalingrad
(MENAFN) Gennady Zyuganov, head of the Russian Communist Party (CPRF), has urged that the city of Volgograd be renamed Stalingrad in honor of the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Speaking to the Russian parliament on Wednesday, Zyuganov argued that restoring the city’s former name would be a meaningful tribute to the historic battle fought there during the war—a turning point that greatly contributed to the Nazis’ defeat. He called on lawmakers to ensure the name change takes place before May 9, when Russia observes Victory Day.
Zyuganov emphasized that Soviet troops fought under the name “Stalingrad” and received medals bearing that title. “The Russian people will understand everything if Stalingrad is returned to the map,” he said, stressing the symbolic importance of the gesture.
Originally known as Tsaritsyn, the city was renamed Stalingrad in 1925 in honor of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin. In 1961, under Nikita Khrushchev’s “de-Stalinization” efforts, the city’s name was changed to Volgograd, referencing the nearby Volga River.
Since the Soviet Union’s collapse, various campaigns have called for the city’s name to be reverted—either to Tsaritsyn or Stalingrad. Notably, the Communist Party led a push in 2013, while another attempt came in 2021, supported by the political group ‘A Just Russia – For Truth’.
While Volgograd temporarily adopts the name Stalingrad during WWII memorial events, a 2023 poll by the state-run VTSIOM agency showed that 67% of residents prefer to keep the current name.
