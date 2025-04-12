403
Gaza protest at Stanford University leads to felony charges of 12 protesters
(MENAFN) On Thursday, California prosecutors revealed that they have charged 12 pro-Palestinian protesters with felonies related to a June protest at Stanford University, which incurred nearly $700,000 in damages, as reported by multiple media sources.
The protesters, who were advocating for Gaza, were taken into custody on June 5 after they occupied the president's office, demanding that the university withdraw its investments in pro-Israeli military initiatives. The protest led to substantial property damage at the campus administration building, with vandalism costs reaching into the hundreds of thousands.
"Dissent is American. Vandalism is criminal," stated Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen during a press briefing. "Speech is protected by the First Amendment. Vandalism is prosecuted under the penal code."
The charges against the protesters include felony vandalism and conspiracy. All but one of those charged are current or former Stanford students or graduates, and all are U.S. citizens.
This protest was part of a larger series of pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campus. Prosecutors indicated that the protesters forcibly entered the administration building, causing extensive damage by destroying furniture, breaking windows, and splattering fake blood inside. They also spray-painted the building's exterior. During the subsequent arrests, law enforcement seized tools such as hammers, crowbars, chisels, as well as an electric grinder, which were used to cause the damage.
During the subsequent arrests, law enforcement officials confiscated various tools, including "hammers, crowbars, chisels, and an electric grinder," which they believe were used to carry out the destruction.
