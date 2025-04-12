403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AFC Congress Convenes In Kuala Lumpur
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, April 12 (KUNA) -- Membmers of the Asia Football Confederation (AFC) held their 35th Congress in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday and approved the 2025 and 2026 budgets.
AFC President Sheikh Salman Al-Khalifa, in a speech at the beginning of the Congress, extended deepest condolences to communities affected by the conflict in occupied Palestine, as well as for over 3,000 victims of the massive earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand. A minute of silence was observed.
AFC has witnessed an exceptional phase since the last Congress, citing the rise in investment and the holding of an "exceptional" AFC Cup in Qatar in 2024, in addition to holding 16 continental championship compared to 11 in 2023, he said.
Sheikh Salman said reforms conducted in men and women championships contributed to their development, as well as supporting programs at national levels.
He congratulated Japan and Iran for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and wishing best of luck for the other teams.
Sheikh Salman said AFC was considering tabling the 2031 and 2035 AFC Cups files at the same Congress, part of a long-term strategy aimed at boosting future planning of the continent most important event.
Letters of interest to hosting the 2031 AFC Cup were submitted by Kuwait, Australia, India, Indonesia, South Korea, the UAE and a joint bid by Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Kuwait delegation was chaired by President of Football Association (KFA) Sheikh Ahmad Yusuf Al-Sabah. (end)
aab
AFC President Sheikh Salman Al-Khalifa, in a speech at the beginning of the Congress, extended deepest condolences to communities affected by the conflict in occupied Palestine, as well as for over 3,000 victims of the massive earthquake that struck Myanmar and Thailand. A minute of silence was observed.
AFC has witnessed an exceptional phase since the last Congress, citing the rise in investment and the holding of an "exceptional" AFC Cup in Qatar in 2024, in addition to holding 16 continental championship compared to 11 in 2023, he said.
Sheikh Salman said reforms conducted in men and women championships contributed to their development, as well as supporting programs at national levels.
He congratulated Japan and Iran for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and wishing best of luck for the other teams.
Sheikh Salman said AFC was considering tabling the 2031 and 2035 AFC Cups files at the same Congress, part of a long-term strategy aimed at boosting future planning of the continent most important event.
Letters of interest to hosting the 2031 AFC Cup were submitted by Kuwait, Australia, India, Indonesia, South Korea, the UAE and a joint bid by Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
Kuwait delegation was chaired by President of Football Association (KFA) Sheikh Ahmad Yusuf Al-Sabah. (end)
aab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment