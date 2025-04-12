403
Triumph Speed T4 2025 Latest Updates Revealed For Riders In India
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bangalore, April 12, 2025. Triumph Motorcycles has released exciting new updates on the much-anticipated Triumph Speed T4 2025, sparking interest among biking enthusiasts across India. With a perfect mix of style, performance & modern technology, the Speed T4 is all set to redefine the mid-capacity naked bike segment.
The Triumph Speed T4 2025 is powered by a newly engineered 398cc liquid-cooled engine, delivering a dynamic riding experience suited for both urban roads & weekend getaways around Bangalore. The engine has been tuned to offer refined low-end torque, smooth throttle response and impressive top-end power making it an ideal choice for spirited riders.
Key updates for the 2025 model include a sharper, more aggressive design featuring new bodywork, updated LED lighting, and improved ergonomics for better rider comfort. The bike also comes equipped with a lightweight frame, USD forks, a rear monoshock suspension and powerful disc brakes for precise control in Bangalore's traffic and twisty highways.
In terms of technology, the Speed T4 2025 gets a full-color TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity, ride-by-wire throttle, dual riding modes and dual-channel ABS. Riders can also benefit from features like traction control, turn-by-turn navigation, & a slipper clutch enhancing both safety and convenience.
The Triumph Speed T4 is expected to offer competitive performance in its category, appealing to Bangalore's growing community of young & performance-driven riders. These updates place the T4 in a unique position among mid-weight sport bikes, offering premium features at a value-focused price point.
Riders in Bangalore can stay tuned with local Triumph dealerships such as Khivraj Triumph for further details on availability, test rides and booking information.
For More Information:
Triumph Bangalore – Khivraj Triumph
MBL NO: 7338685516
Website:
