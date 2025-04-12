Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,240 Over Past Day
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Additional losses of Russian forces include: 10,591 (+11) tanks, 22,055 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 26,092 (+49) artillery systems, 1,362 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,127 (+0) air defense systems, 370 (+0) aircraft, 335 (+0) helicopters, 32,278 (+78) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,145 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 43,807 (+128) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,798 (+0) special equipment.
The information is being updated.Read also: Fires break out as drones attack Kyiv , injuries reported
As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on April 11, there were 126 combat engagements with Russian forces along the front line.
