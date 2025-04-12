Russia's War Casualty Toll In Ukraine Up By 1,240 Over Past Day

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to April 12, 2025 amount to approximately 931,450 personnel, with 1,240 lost in the past 24 hours.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Additional losses of Russian forces include: 10,591 (+11) tanks, 22,055 (+7) armored combat vehicles, 26,092 (+49) artillery systems, 1,362 (+2) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,127 (+0) air defense systems, 370 (+0) aircraft, 335 (+0) helicopters, 32,278 (+78) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,145 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships / boats, 1 (+0) submarine, 43,807 (+128) vehicles and fuel tanks, 3,798 (+0) special equipment.

The information is being updated.

as

As previously reported by Ukrinform, as of 22:00 on April 11, there were 126 combat engagements with Russian forces along the front line.