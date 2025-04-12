War Update: 149 Combat Clashes On Frontline Over Past Day, Fighting Most Intense In Pokrovsk, Kursk Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) On April 11, 2025, Ukrainian Defense Forces engaged in 149 combat clashes with Russian troops across multiple sectors of the frontline.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook at 8:00 on April 12.

Russians launched 101 airstrikes at the Ukrainian positions and settlements dropping 183 guided bombs. Also, they carried out over 6,400 shellings, including 215 MLRS attacks, and deployed 2,789 kamikaze drones.

Russian forces carried out airstrikes, in particular, in the areas of the settlements of Karasivka, Duvanivka, and Kupiansk in Kharkiv region; Mykolaivka in Chernihiv region; Petrushivka, Prokhody, Myropilske, Osoivka, Taratutine, Krasnopillia, and Velykyi Prykil in Sumy region; Kostiantynivka, Zoria, Shevchenko, Novopil, and Bahatyr in Donetsk region; and Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia region.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck 11 clusters of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment, as well as two multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), one artillery system, and two air defense assets.

AFU tell about operation that forced enemy to stop attack on Pokrovsk

In the Kharkiv sector , three enemy assaults occurred near Kamianka and Zapadne.

In the Kupiansk sector , seven Russian attacks were repelled near Holubivka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman sector , Russian forces conducted 25 assaults trying to advance near Nadiya, Hrekivka, Nove, Katerynivka, Zelena Dolyna, and Yampolivka.

In the Siversk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks near Ivano-Darivika and Bilohorivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , three combat clashes occurred near Kurdiumivka, Chasiv Yar, and Orikhovo-Vasylivka.

In the T oretsk sector , Russians carried out 14 attacks near Dachne, Druzhba, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian forces repelled 40 Russian assaults near Kalynove, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Pishchane, Udachne, Uspenivka, Preobrazhenka, Nadiivka, and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector , Russians carried out six assaults trying to break through the Ukrainian defenses near Rozlyv and Rozdolne.

In the Huliaipole sector , three clashes occurred near Pryvilne, Novosilka, and Burlatske.

In the Orikhiv sector , the enemy conducted four assaults near Mali Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske sector , seven Russian attacks were repelled.

Russians intensify assaults alongfront

In Russia's Kursk region , Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 21 enemy attacks. Russians launched 55 airstrikes using 90 glide bombs and fired 156 artillery barrages, including 29 MLRS strikes.

There are no signs of offensive group formations in the Volyn and Polissia sectors .

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian forces in the war against Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to April 12, 2025 amount to approximately 931,450 personnel, with 1,240 lost over the past day.