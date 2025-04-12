Kritika Kamra: For Me, Happiness Lies In The Small Things

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra has called herself a“realist” and said that for her,“happiness lies in the small things.”

Asked if her life were a movie, what the title would be, Kritika told IANS,“Thoda hai Thode ki Zaroorat Hai.” I think this is the story of my life. I'm a realist, and for me happiness lies in the small things. I'm grateful for what I have already and ambitious for more.”

She added,“Life is a journey between what you have and what you want. And the pursuit so far has been very interesting.”

Kritika gained the limelight for essaying the role of Arohi Sharma in the show 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai.' She was then seen in shows such as 'Kuch Toh Log Kahenge,' 'Reporters,' and 'Prem Ya Paheli - Chandrakanta.'

The actress has also participated in the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7' and showcased her talent in series such as 'Tandav' and 'Bambai Meri Jaan.' The 35-year-old actress made her film debut with 'Mitron,' which was released in 2018. She also has 'For Your Eyes Only' with Prateek Gandhi.

Talking about what she finds harder to play-a character completely different from herself or one that closely resembles her-Kritika told IANS,“A perfect character is one that has qualities and emotions that are relatable but a life that's completely different from yours. I seek characters that push me to imagine situations I've never been in...”

“Things I've never done or felt. But it's only possible to be in that position when, at the core level, I have something in common with the character. And all well-written characters have that. You have to find some history, emotion, or principle in a character-good or bad-that's familiar to you and you can hold on to. The rest you experience along the way.”

She added,“This is the beauty and the challenge of a good character, and it's deeply satisfying.”

The actress was recently seen in“Gyaarah Gyaarah,” a fantasy thriller series, which is an adaptation of the Korean drama“Signal.” She will next be seen in National Award-winning filmmaker Nagraj Manjule's“Matka King.”

'Matka King' delves into the intricate world of Matka gambling that started in Mumbai. The series features Vijay Varma in the titular role of the Matka King.