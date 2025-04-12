Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2897 Arrested, 350 Detained In 1,978 Drug-Related Cases In 15 Months In J & K

2025-04-12 01:13:57
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said there has been a significant increase in enforcement actions in drug-related crimes, with 2,897 arrests and 350 detentions made in 1,978 drug-related cases over a 15-month period in the union territory.

In 2024 alone, 1,514 cases were registered, resulting in 2,260 arrests and 274 detentions under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

“For the first quarter of 2025 (January to March), 464 cases were registered, leading to 637 arrests and 76 detentions,” they added.

The authorities also seized properties of drug dealers worth Rs 12 crore in cases involving narcotics in commercial quantities.

Asserting that efforts to combat the menace of drugs and raise public awareness on the issue are ongoing, the authorities said in 2023-2024, poppy crops on 273 acres of land and cannabis on 1,642 acres of land were destroyed.

J&K Police Detains 35 Drug Peddlers In Jammu 'Sharper Probes, Better Prosecution To Boost Convictions In NDPS Cases'

Additionally, more than 1,900 awareness programmes were conducted across districts, with Kupwara and Handwara leading with 347 events, they said.

Since 2022, 195 sessions have been held to train 4,267 officials, with 27 department inquiries initiated in 2024, resulting in 16 punishments, they said.

Around 20 treatment facilities are operational in Jammu and Kashmir, which registered 2,332 new patients and 77,382 follow-up visits in the first quarter of 2025, they said.

The police and social welfare departments reported 1,762 new outpatient cases and 450 inpatient admissions in 2024, with plans to expand services in Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and Ganderbal districts, the authorities said.

Regulatory actions against lenient pharmacies included reviewing 22,379 licences in 2025, leading to 73 suspensions and four cancellations, they added.

