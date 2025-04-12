No Enemy Warships In Ukrainian Seas

MENAFN - UkrinForm) There are no enemy warships currently present in the Sea of Azov or Black Sea. However, in the Mediterranean Sea, the Russian Navy continues to maintain three vessels equipped with Kalibr cruise missiles, with a total salvo capacity of up to 26 missiles.

This was reported by Ukrinform, citing operational information from the Ukrainian Navy as of 06:00 on April 12, 2025, via Facebook .

“There are no enemy warships in the Black Sea; there are no enemy warships in the Sea of Azov,” the post reads.

However, three Russian warships carrying Kalibr cruise missiles remain in the Mediterranean Sea.

Additionally, according to the Ukrainian Navy, throughout the past day, the following ship movements through the Kerch Strait were recorded in Russia's interest: three vessels moved into the Black Sea, two of which continued toward the Bosphorus Strait; eight vessels moved into the Sea of Azov, three of which entered from the Bosphorus.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the remnants of the Russian fleet in Crimea are either not combat-ready or undergoing repairs.