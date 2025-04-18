Amir's Visit To Address Pressing Regional, International Issues: Kremlin Spokesman

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Moscow: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to the Russian Federation will address pressing regional and international issues, focusing on the importance of enhancing joint political coordination to find comprehensive solutions for these concerns.

Speaking to QNA, Peskov said the visit would provide further impetus to advancing partnership relations between the two nations, streamlining further joint cooperation across various fields. He added that HH the Amir's visit to Moscow manifests the comprehensive development of the solid friendship between the two countries.

He added that the upcoming Qatari-Russian talks will address a number of promising areas of bilateral cooperation, noting that Qatar is an important partner for Russia in the Middle East. He also pointed to the continuous development of bilateral relations between the two countries, based on a solid foundation of mutual respect and partnership.

Peskov affirmed his country's continued frank political dialogue with its Qatari friends, based on its commitment to preserving peace and security in the Middle East and North Africa region. He noted the importance of addressing crises through political and diplomatic means, while strictly adhering to international law.

He also stressed the importance of continuing to strengthen trade and economic cooperation between the two countries, highlighting the key role played by the Qatari-Russian Joint Committee on Trade, Economic, and Technical Cooperation as the main coordinator of these efforts.

He added in this regard that the committee held its fifth meeting in Doha in March 2025, where the two sides agreed to intensify efforts to increase the volume and diversification of mutual trade and implement promising joint projects in the fields of energy, industry, agriculture, investment, and cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Regarding promising trends for strengthening and expanding cooperation between the two countries, Peskov told QNA that there are good prospects for expanding mutually beneficial trade cooperation in the fields of energy, agriculture, and industry. He expressed his hope for launching major joint logistics projects in the near future and expanding cooperation in the field of transportation in general, as there is a good foundation for investment between the two countries.