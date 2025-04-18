Congress Only Wants To Defame Assam, Alleges CM Sarma

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, April 18 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday dismissed Congress' allegations that the BJP was resorting to fear-mongering tactics against the opposition candidates in the run-up to the Panchayat polls in the state.

CM Sarma said, "Congress has only one agenda - defame Assam. There have been 22,000 villages in the state. Out of those, they give examples of just one or two."

"There will be free and fair elections. The image of Assam should not be tarnished, and the Congress party always tries to do so. If someone is harassing you, we will take immediate action. But as of now, we do not have any such reports. No candidate has filed any complaint to the administration," he added.

CM Sarma also asserted there is no point in arguing who will win or lose, as everybody has a clear idea who would emerge victorious in the election.

"I want that opposition fight unitedly so that we can get a notion of public pulse in the Panchayat polls as the Assembly elections are due in Assam within a year," he said.

The CM earlier asserted that nearly 60 per cent of candidates fighting for the upcoming Panchayat polls in Assam are women.

CM Sarma said, "Nominations for #AssamPanchayatPolls concluded yesterday. 59 per cent of our candidates are women. A large number are also under 40 and many have already won uncontested. The NDA is heading for a landslide victory."

The panchayat elections were due in Assam since December last year, however, the state administration could not proceed with the notification of polls due to a court order barring the exercise.

Now, the Panchayat elections will be held in two phases in Assam on May 2 and 7.