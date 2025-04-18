Fatima Aims To Remain Unbeaten Throughout The Qualifiers After Pakistan Seal ODI WC Spot

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) After Pakistan sealed their spot for the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup with a comprehensive 87-run victory over Thailand, skipper Fatima Sana said the side is aiming to finish the ongoing qualifying tournament as an unbeaten team.

"We have qualified, and the main credit goes to our team - they supported me a lot and gave me the opportunity to captain this side. Hopefully, we will try to win the final match as well and aim to remain unbeaten throughout the qualifiers, finishing at the top of the table," Fatima was quoted as saying by ICC on Friday.

Batting against Thailand, Pakistan had a slow start, but Sidra Ameen's 80 and some solid lower-order hitting by Fatima helped them post 205/6, which was enough for the hosts' to secure victory in all four of their matches in the current tournament.

"Before the 40 overs, we were under a lot of pressure because the Thailand team bowled really well against our batting lineup. But after the 40th over, we started to see opportunities. I got a few chances to contribute with the bat, and Sidra Ameen played really well during that phase," added Fatima.

Speaking further about Sidra's important knock, Fatima stated, "The main thing is that she stayed at the crease and kept the innings going. I know people might have thought the run rate was a bit slow, but she played sensibly when we were just trying to survive. The way she stayed on the ground and held the innings together was really important for us."

Pakistan will now face Bangladesh in their final match of the tournament at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground on Saturday. Bangladesh, led by Nigar Sultana Joty, will be aiming to secure their own qualification for the Women's ODI World Cup, set to be held in India later this year.