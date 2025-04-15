Syria Extends Full Diplomatic Honours To South Korean FM During Discreet Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, April 15 (IANS) Syria extended South Korea's top diplomat the highest diplomatic courtesies during his visit last week to forge formal ties, signalling a strong commitment to deepening cooperation in the economy, reconstruction and other fields, a Seoul official said Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul travelled to Damascus last Thursday to formalise the diplomatic relations, a milestone that completed Seoul's endeavours to have formal ties with every UN member state except North Korea.

Cho's trip was conducted discreetly due to the security situation in Syria, where an interim government has taken power following the overthrow of former leader Bashar al-Assad's half-century dictatorship.

During his brief visit, Cho was accorded top-level diplomatic protocol, including security three times the scale usually provided for a foreign minister, a Seoul official said on background.

"Minister Cho was welcomed with full honours and escorted by a full security convoy from the moment he arrived at the airport until we crossed the Lebanese border," the official said.

Following the bilateral talks, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani surprised Cho and his delegation by personally driving him to the presidential palace for a courtesy call on Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

"It is considered the highest form of courtesy in the Arab world for a dignitary to personally take the wheel and escort a guest. It was an exceptional gesture of hospitality," the official said.

Cho returned via land through Lebanon and flew back home from Istanbul. He was in Damascus for five hours, Yonhap news agency reported.

During the talks, Syria expressed strong interest in adopting South Korea's model of rapid economic growth and a willingness to send a government delegation to Seoul in the near future to advance bilateral cooperation in development assistance, energy, information technology and the reconstruction of the country torn by years of civil war.

Syria also expressed hope to form a "strategic partnership" with South Korea in the bilateral relations and that Seoul will support its efforts toward easing the international sanctions.

"It is the first establishment of diplomatic relations for the new Syrian government," the official said. "Syria views South Korea as a key partner in advancing its reconstruction efforts, and both sides believe there will be many opportunities for South Korean companies to take part."

The establishment of ties with Syria is significant as it also signals a shift in the Arab nation's foreign policy away from its traditionally closer relations with North Korea, the official noted.

"Both sides have shared understanding that the new Syria and its cooperation through its formal ties with South Korea will and can contribute to promoting regional peace and stability, as opposed to the ties the Assad government had with North Korea," she said.

The two countries have yet to begin discussions on opening embassies, but both sides expect to address the matter going forward, the official added. For now, the South Korean Embassy in Lebanon will temporarily serve as the mission handling Syrian affairs.