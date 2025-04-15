403
5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Rattles San Diego Region, No Major Damage Reported
(MENAFN) A 5.2 magnitude earthquake struck San Diego, California, and surrounding areas on Monday afternoon, the US Geological Survey (USGS) reported.
The quake hit at 10:08 local time (18:00 GMT) with its epicenter near Julian, a resort town located in the Cuyamaca Mountains about an hour northeast of San Diego.
Approximately two hours after the tremor, Perette Godwin, a spokeswoman for the City of San Diego, stated that they had not yet "received any reports of injuries or major damage caused by the earthquake." The San Diego sheriff’s office also reported no immediate injuries or major damage, calling it a "developing situation."
California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office announced via a post on X that he had been briefed on the event.
The USGS recorded several smaller aftershocks in the region within an hour of the main quake. Meanwhile, reports confirmed that a tsunami was not predicted.
Before the quake struck, emergency alerts were issued by the USGS and reached residents as far away as Los Angeles.
The alert stated, “Drop, cover, hold on. Protect yourself.”
