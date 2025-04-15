China Says It Will Assess Conduct Of Its Citizens Captured In Ukraine In Accordance With Law

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Chinese government denied any involvement of its citizens in Russia's war against Ukraine and promised to assess the actions of its nationals captured in the Donetsk region in accordance with national legislation after verifying all the circumstances.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian responded to a request from an Ukrinform correspondent in China, who sought comment on the appeal by the captured Chinese citizens, asking their country's leadership to repatriate them.

Lin said that the Chinese government's position on the matter was clear, with multiple warnings issued to Chinese citizens to stay away from conflict zones, avoid involvement in armed conflicts in any form, and refrain from participating in military operations on either side.

He also stated that Chinese government agencies were still in the process of verifying the information about the Chinese nationals captured during the war in Ukraine and were clarifying all the related circumstances.

Chinese POWs ready for exchange, ask Beijing to take them home

The spokesperson said that the conduct of individual Chinese citizens abroad would be reviewed in accordance with China's current laws and that the necessary consular and other measures would be taken.

The Chinese diplomat reiterated that China's position on the "Ukrainian crisis" -- the term used in China to describe Russia's war against Ukraine -- remained consistent and clear, emphasizing the promotion of peace talks to end the conflict.

Lin also called on all relevant parties to properly understand China's objective and fair position and to avoid political manipulation or using the situation involving Chinese citizens captured in Ukraine for self-promotion or publicity.

Ukrinform reported earlier that Chinese mercenaries Zhang Renbao and Wang Guangjun, who were captured by Ukrainian forces in the Donetsk region, had declared their readiness for a prisoner exchange and were asking the Chinese government to bring them back home.