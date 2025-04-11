Brazil-Arab World Integration On The Agenda At AIM

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The economic size of Arab countries, their importance in global trade, their proximity to Brazil, and the directions both regions have been taking in their relationship were topics brought by the(ABCC ) to the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM ) Congress, which took place from Monday (7) to Wednesday (9) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Sideline meetings: Arab-Brazilian Chamber and Ajman Chamber of Commerce

The head of the regional office of the ABCC in Dubai, Rafael Solimeo, participated in two debates at the AIM Congress, which was held under the theme“Empowering Tomorrow, Today!” aiming at discussing and creating investment opportunities.

At the Arab Regional Forum, held within the congress, Solimeo participated in discussions alongside the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary-General of the Union of Arab Chambers, Khaled Hanafy, the Secretary-General of the Arab-Swiss Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Hilda Al-Hinai, the President of the Arab-Italian Chamber of Commerce, Pietro Paolo Rampino, and the Head of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization's Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Bahrain, Hashim Hussein.

In the panel titled“Bridging Continents: The Arab Region as a Global Logistics Powerhouse,” Solimeo highlighted the economic strength of the Arab world, with its gross domestic product of USD 3.6 trillion, its position as the fourth-largest global exporter and importer, its numerous logistical infrastructures such as free zones and regional ports, its trade with Brazil-primarily conducted via maritime routes-and the attraction of Brazilian companies like BRF, Minerva, Vale, Embraer, and WEG to the region.

In the panel“Chambers' Perspective,” part of the congress under the theme“Global Trade: Towards a Secure Economy,” speakers included, in addition to Solimeo, Hanafy, Rampino, and Hinai: Shamis Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Second Vice President and Director General of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Humaid Mohamed Ben Salem, Secretary-General of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry; Mpagi Stephen Joseph Kalibbala, Vice President of the Uganda National Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Dmitry Kurochkin, Vice President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry; and Diane Ibrahima, Vice President in charge of services at the Chamber of Commerce, Industry, and Handicrafts of Guinea.

Solimeo spoke about the attraction of Arab investments to Brazil, the expansion of Brazilian industry in the Arab world, technological partnerships between the regions, mutual alignment in sustainable trade and sustainable finance, mobility facilitation through visas and professional recognition, the progress of free trade agreement discussions, the advancement of digital trade, trade facilitation with barrier reduction and agility, and cooperation in halal certification.

In addition to hosting debates, AIM was also a networking opportunity for entrepreneurs, executives, investors, academics, and public sector representatives from the UAE and around the world. The ABCC team held meetings with representatives of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, accompanied Brazilian diplomats at the event, and engaged with public institutions and municipal governments from various Brazilian regions that were in attendance.

