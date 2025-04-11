403
Al Shahaniya Camels Achieve Hat-Trick
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The annual Purebred Arabian Camel Racing Festival for the Sword of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Amir of Qatar, witnessed a thrilling evening of racing at the Al Shahaniya Challenge Field, where the Golden Thanaya symbols were fiercely contested.
Al Shahaniya Camels and Umm Al Zubar Camels - two of the event's powerhouses -claimed a historic hat-trick, while the Presidential Camels, sporting their iconic red logo, captured one of the night's top honours by winning the Golden Shalfa for the Open Thanaya Bakkar.
“Reemas,” owned by the Presidential Camels and trained by Sultan bin Mohammed al-Wahaibi, clinched victory in the opening round for open two-year-old camels, completing the 8km run in an impressive 11:57.66 minutes.
The maroon banner of Al Shahaniya swept the following rounds with commanding performances.“Wadeh,” trained by Jaber bin Salem bin Faran, secured victory in the second main round for open two-year-old Qa'adan, clocking 12:01.37.“Ashaab,” also from Al Shahaniya and trained by Salem bin Faran Al Marri, finished second in 12:05.72. In the third main round, Al Shahaniya Camels swept the podium, led by“Al Dhaby” who took the Golden Shalfa for Omani female camels in 12:00.96.
Umm Al Zubar camels continued their strong showing in the fourth round.“Al Waab,” guided by trainer Nasser Hamad Misfer al-Shahwani, claimed the win in 12:09.90. Stablemate“Al Quhaidi” followed in second (12:15.33), while Al Shahaniya's“Mabhouj” finished third (12:15.75).
Mohammed Salem bin Faran, speaking after the coronation, expressed delight over the victories of“Wadeh” and“Al Dhaby.”
“Winning symbols is no surprise for Al Shahaniya Camels,” he said.“Both camels have proven themselves befor e-'Wadeh' at the Janadriyah Festival and 'Al Dhaby' in Al-Wathba.”
He added:“We dedicate this win to the people of Qatar and all fans of the maroon banner.”
Trainer Sultan Mohammed Al Wahaibi praised“Reemas” for her tenacity and performance.“She was seeded for this tough round and executed brilliantly. We're preparing well for the finale and hoping for more success.”
Racing resumed at Al Shahaniya for the eleventh day of the festival with 14 rounds over 8km in the morning. The Presidential Camels and Al Shahaniya Camels shared top honours.
“Syouf,” trained by Sultan al-Wahaibi, won the main round for open Thanaya Bakkar, clocking 12:08.69, while“Baraka” followed in second. Al Shahaniya's“Masirah” came third (12:10.78). In the open two-year-old round,“Al Rayahi” (Al Shahaniya) won in 12:27.89, while the Presidential Camels finished second and third. The Presidential Camels returned in the third round with“Al Zoud” winning in 12:05.80.
On Saturday (April 12), a total of 28 rounds (16 morning and 12 evening) will be contested across various categories including purebred camels.
