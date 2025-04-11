Ageless Aesthetics Awards

Shelley Photo

Sally

Ageless Aesthetics Celebrates Multiple Wins at the 2025 Aesthetic Everything® Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 11, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ageless Aesthetics , a leading medical spa in Indianapolis, is thrilled to announce their impressive recognition at the 2025 Aesthetic EverythingAesthetic Medicine Awards. The prestigious awards honor the top professionals and businesses in the aesthetic industry, and Ageless Aesthetics has emerged as a standout winner in multiple categories, solidifying their reputation as a leader in the field.This year, Ageless Aesthetics received the prestigious Top Medical Spa award, recognizing the clinic's dedication to providing the highest standard of aesthetic care. The clinic's commitment to personalized patient experiences, cutting-edge treatments, and exceptional results has been a driving force behind their success.The team at Ageless Aesthetics also garnered recognition in several individual categories:*Top Aesthetic Office Staff – Katie Guidarelli, Chloe Keepes*Top Women Business Owners – Shelley Clayton, FNP-C*Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner – Shelley Clayton, FNP-C*Top Aesthetic Injector – Shelley Clayton, FNP-C*Top Aesthetic Injector – Sally Hall, RN*Top Aesthetic Injector – Ashley Grant*Top Aesthetic Injector - Hailey Oakes, FNP-CAdditionally, Ageless Aesthetics is proud to honor their talented estheticians who were recognized as the Top Aesthetician team, including:*Abra Land*Ellie Johnson*Allyson KirchhoeferShelley Clayton, FNP-C, the clinic's founder and a highly respected leader in the field of aesthetics, expressed her gratitude:“We are beyond honored to be recognized in so many categories this year. This achievement is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our incredible team. We are committed to providing our patients with the best in aesthetic care, and this recognition fuels our passion to continue evolving and setting new standards of excellence.”Ageless Aesthetics is renowned for its innovative treatments and exceptional results, offering services ranging from injectables and laser treatments to skincare and body contouring. The practice takes pride in its highly skilled and knowledgeable team, which works collaboratively to deliver outstanding outcomes for every client.The 2025 Aesthetic EverythingAesthetic Medicine Awards are among the most anticipated events in the aesthetic industry, recognizing professionals who have demonstrated leadership, expertise, and innovation in their field. Ageless Aesthetics' multiple wins this year reflect their unwavering commitment to excellence and their continued growth as a premier destination for aesthetic services.For more information about Ageless Aesthetics and the award-winning services they offer, visit .About Ageless AestheticsAgeless Aesthetics is a premier medical spa in Indianapolis, offering a range of advanced aesthetic treatments in a luxurious, patient-centered environment. Led by Shelley Clayton, FNP-C, Ageless Aesthetics combines cutting-edge technology with personalized care to provide transformative results in facial aesthetics, skincare, and body treatments.Contact Information:Ageless AestheticsPhone: 317-855-9100Email: ...Website:

Vanessa Florez

Aesthetic Everything

email us here

