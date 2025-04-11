403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bolsonaro Hospitalized In North Brazil Amid Political Tour
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was urgently hospitalized on April 11, 2025, after experiencing severe abdominal pain during a political event in Santa Cruz, Rio Grande do Norte.
The incident interrupted his agenda to promote the Liberal Party in the Northeast region. Bolsonaro's condition is reportedly stable, and he remains lucid under medical care.
Bolsonaro initially received treatment at a public hospital before being transported by helicopter to the private Hospital Rio Grande in Natal. His son, Carlos Bolsonaro, attributed the pain to complications from the stabbing attack during Bolsonaro's 2018 presidential campaign.
That attack caused lasting injuries to his intestines and liver, requiring six surgeries over the years. These procedures included interventions for intestinal obstructions, adhesions, and a hiatal hernia.
Medical evaluations revealed signs of abdominal distension and semi-occlusion of the intestine. Doctors are monitoring him closely and administering hydration, antibiotics, and pain relief.
Surgery remains a possibility if clinical measures fail to stabilize his digestive system. Hospital staff reserved an entire floor for Bolsonaro's treatment due to security concerns.
Bolsonaro was in Rio Grande do Norte for the launch of "Rota 22," a political initiative aimed at expanding opposition influence in the Northeast and advocating for amnesty for individuals involved in anti-democratic acts on January 8, 2023.
Despite being barred from running in Brazil's 2026 presidential elections, he has remained politically active. The stabbing incident has left Bolsonaro with persistent health challenges that continue to impact his ability to engage in public life.
His party has requested prayers for his recovery while suspending his political agenda temporarily. Bolsonaro's condition underscores the long-term consequences of the 2018 attack on his health and political career.
The incident interrupted his agenda to promote the Liberal Party in the Northeast region. Bolsonaro's condition is reportedly stable, and he remains lucid under medical care.
Bolsonaro initially received treatment at a public hospital before being transported by helicopter to the private Hospital Rio Grande in Natal. His son, Carlos Bolsonaro, attributed the pain to complications from the stabbing attack during Bolsonaro's 2018 presidential campaign.
That attack caused lasting injuries to his intestines and liver, requiring six surgeries over the years. These procedures included interventions for intestinal obstructions, adhesions, and a hiatal hernia.
Medical evaluations revealed signs of abdominal distension and semi-occlusion of the intestine. Doctors are monitoring him closely and administering hydration, antibiotics, and pain relief.
Surgery remains a possibility if clinical measures fail to stabilize his digestive system. Hospital staff reserved an entire floor for Bolsonaro's treatment due to security concerns.
Bolsonaro was in Rio Grande do Norte for the launch of "Rota 22," a political initiative aimed at expanding opposition influence in the Northeast and advocating for amnesty for individuals involved in anti-democratic acts on January 8, 2023.
Despite being barred from running in Brazil's 2026 presidential elections, he has remained politically active. The stabbing incident has left Bolsonaro with persistent health challenges that continue to impact his ability to engage in public life.
His party has requested prayers for his recovery while suspending his political agenda temporarily. Bolsonaro's condition underscores the long-term consequences of the 2018 attack on his health and political career.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment