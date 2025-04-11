Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


2025-04-11 03:18:16
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:47 AM EST - Battery X Metals Inc : Announces that, effective April 3, 2025, it has incorporated Battery X Discoveries Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary focused on the identification, acquisition, and advancement of critical battery metal exploration opportunities across North America. The formation of Battery X Discoveries represents a key milestone in the execution of the Company's long-term strategy to secure North American sources of essential battery materials-including lithium, cobalt, graphite, nickel, and manganese-that are vital to the clean energy transition and the resilience of North American supply chains. Battery X Metals Inc shares C are trading down one cent at $0.24.

