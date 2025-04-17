C-DOT, Sterlite Technologies Achieve Key Milestone Towards Quantum-Secured Networks
The MCF technology provides a powerful solution by enabling data transmission across multiple cores within a single fibre, significantly saving physical space and infrastructure costs.
According to the Ministry of Communications, in the context of QKD -- which typically requires a dedicated dark fibre for the quantum channel -- MCF enables the physical separation of quantum and classical signals into distinct cores within single fibre.
This allows for the simultaneous transmission of QKD and high-capacity data traffic on a single fibre without compromising quantum signal integrity thereby saving fibre cost.
“This initiative is a key milestone for India's telecom ecosystem. This achievement clearly establishes the feasibility of integrated quantum-classical networks over next-generation optical fibres, saving costs for QKD deployments drastically,” said Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO of C-DOT.
In this activity, the quantum signals of QKD were transmitted through one core, while simultaneously, the other three cores on the same fibre were used to carry high-speed user data.
A stable QKD link was established over a distance exceeding 100 km, validating the robustness and stability of quantum communication even amidst high-capacity classical data traffic, according to C-DOT.
C-DOT has successfully developed and deployed industry-grade QKD systems.
Rahul Puri, CEO, Optical Networking Business at Sterlite Technologies said this breakthrough collaboration with C-DOT underscores India's growing prowess in pioneering next-gen digital infrastructure.
“By successfully integrating QKD with our indigenously developed MCF, we have demonstrated how cutting-edge optical innovations can revolutionised secure communication,” he said, adding that this milestone is a testament to the power of public-private partnerships in building a digitally sovereign and secure nation.
Sterlite Technologies is a leading global provider of integrated digital networks, specialising in optical fibre manufacturing and network designs.
