Santhanam Roped In As A Comedian In Simbu’S Film With Director Ramkumar?

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 17 (IANS) If sources in the film industry are to be believed, actor Santhanam has now been roped in as a comedian in director Ramkumar Balakrishnan's eagerly-awaited film featuring actor Silambarasan in the lead.

The film, which is being tentatively referred to as #STR49, was recently in the news as the makers of the film announced Sai Abhyankar as its music director.

Now, close on the heels of the announcement, rumours have begun doing the rounds that the makers have also managed to rope in actor Santhanam, who is now a bankable hero in the Tamil industry, as a comedian in the film.

Although there has been no official confirmation in this regard, sources say that Santhanam has indeed given his nod to the project.

It may be recalled that Santhanam first made an impression as a comedian in Tamil cinema before going on to make an impression as a hero. However, after turning a full-fledged hero, the actor had stopped appearing as a comedian in the films of other heroes.

Now, it looks like Santhanam will be making an exception for actor Simbu, with whom he shares a close bond. Both actors are known to be really close friends, with Santhanam often crediting Simbu for his growth in the film industry.

Ramkumar Balakrishnan, best known for his superhit film, 'Parking', will be directing STR49, which is being produced by Dawn Pictures.

The makers have so far released a poster of the project in which Simbu is seen folding his hands behind his back. In it, he is seen holding a text book that has the title Engineering Materials and Metalurgy and inside it is a knife with blood on it. The poster also had a caption that read 'The Most Wanted Student'.

-IANS

mkr/