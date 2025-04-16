Culture Can Build A Better World: Four Key Issues On Africa's G20 Agenda

MENAFN - The Conversation) The cultural and creative industries are a growing source of income and job creation around the world, generating tens of millions of jobs. The cultural sector is also linked to soft power, to relations between countries.

Because of this, culture is an active part of the agenda of the G20 global economic forum. Under the presidency of South Africa in 2025, the G20 has chosen four key culture focus areas: heritage restitution; socio-economic strategies for inclusivity; digital technologies; and climate action.

Here, as a scholar of the sector, I outline why these four priorities are relevant to both the G20 and the African continent, and to South Africa itself as the host country, in the light of current global trends and issues.

G20 and culture

The relationship between culture and development is increasingly emphasised. The 2022 Unesco World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development – or Mondiacult – recommended that culture be a“stand-alone” sustainable development goal.

This proposal is underlined by the UN's Pact for the Future , adopted in 2024. The 17 sustainable development goals, adopted by the UN in 2015, are to ensure peace and prosperity for all people by 2030. They include goals like zero hunger and reduced inequalities.

Read more: What is Mondiacult? 6 take-aways from the world's biggest cultural policy gathering

As the global order shifts, new actors from the global south are emerging as the Brics group. However, the G20 is the only forum that includes countries from both the global north and south.

The G20, like the G7 and Brics, has a tradition of including culture among the items for discussion at ministerial level, supported by a working group.

Under Brazil's presidency in 2024, the G20 Culture Working Group highlighted the relationship between education and culture. This was in line with Unesco's Framework for Culture and Arts Education . Taking over the G20 presidency, South Africa has expanded on the cultural agenda.

Cultural heritage

Priority 1: the safeguarding and restitution of cultural heritage to protect human rights.

This relates to cultural property, mainly stolen during colonisation and displayed in global south museums. It's one of the key issues in the heritage sector today.

After years of demands by formerly colonised countries, there's a growing list of high profile objects being sent back home. France returned 26 Dahomey Kingdom royal treasures to Benin and the saber of El Hadj Omar Tall to Senegal; 119 Benin bronzes came from the Netherlands to Nigeria. Akan cultural objects were restituted from Japan to Côte d'Ivoire.

This global issue has particularly affected African countries. South Africa, too, knows its importance, with the repatriation of the human remains of Saartjie Baartman by France.

Statues of the Kingdom of Dahomey returned to Benin by France. Gerard Julien/AFP/Getty Images

The Mondiacult 2022 declaration calls the return of cultural heritage an“ethical imperative”. It's part of the respect for cultural rights and human rights.

For South Africa, one of the most influential countries on the continent, this is a good way to support the 2023 position of the African Union (AU) on the urgent return of this heritage. Improving the relationship between the global north and south requires this kind of debate.

Inclusive development

Priority 2: integrating cultural policies in socio-economic strategies to ensure inclusive, rights-based development.

The importance of cultural goods and services in national and international trade has been highlighted many times. Statistics show they make up a healthy share of a country's gross domestic product (GDP).

A 2021 study found that the cultural and creative industries contributed 4.3% to South Africa's GDP. At African level, they are estimated to generate US$45.35 billion in income and 15.87 million jobs. According to the 2024 UN Creative Economy Outlook , exports of creative services globally rose to $1.4 trillion in 2022, an increase of 29% since 2017. Exports of creative goods reached US$713 billion, an increase of 19%.

Read more: South Africa has taken over the G20 presidency from Brazil – what lessons can it learn?

With the development of an African Continental Free Trade Area , the AU revised its plan for action on cultural and creative industries.

South Africa can play a leading role in this priority, having drafted a national policy paper on trade agreements involving the creative and cultural industries. The country's Creative Industries Vision 2040 aims for an annual growth rate of 6.8% of GDP for these industries.

However, the creative economy should be rights-based development and inclusive of local communities, young people and women. The G20 countries will need to work together to support policies that enhance sustainability and equity for creative workers. This is especially important in Africa where the creative economy is largely informal and unprotected .

Digital technologies

Priority 3: harnessing digital technologies for the protection and promotion of culture and sustainable economies.

Digital technology is transforming the creative economy value chain. In my survey of the COVID era's harsh impact on creative workers, I found that digital media, online games, music and audiovisual content were able to be resilient. Their value chains, from creator to user, don't require high levels of face-to-face interaction, and online tools can be used effectively.

Maliyo, a games development company in Lagos, Nigeria. Olympia de Maismont/AFP/Getty Images

In 2024 the UN Conference on Trade and Development reported that, in 2022, the most exported creative services globally were software services (41.3%), research and development (30.7%), advertising, market research and architecture (15.5%), audiovisual services (7.9%), information services (4%) and cultural, recreational and heritage services (0.6%).

While digital technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) can be seen as a threat to creativity and intellectual property, they can also be used to promote respect for communities and creators. The development of monitoring software for collecting music rights payments is an example.

In 2021 the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization adopted a recommendation on the ethics of AI. It proposes that AI tools be used for the benefit of the promotion, preservation, enrichment and accessibility of intangible or tangible cultural heritage. This issue is crucial because Mondiacult 2022 declared that culture is a“global public good” and the G20 must fund research and development of the most appropriate and advanced AI tools.

Climate change

Priority 4: the intersection of culture and climate change – shaping global responses.

The challenges of climate change require a range of responses. Intangible cultural heritage (like oral traditions, social practices, rituals) can help to teach how ancient societies organised their relationships with nature and how they dealt with changes.

The Herds, touring the world from central Africa for climate awareness. Hardy Bope/AFP/Getty Images

Art, theatre, film, gaming and many other cultural forms can educate and raise awareness about this urgent issue. The African continent has a rich cultural diversity and is a potential source of many unexpected and insightful solutions.

Keeping it relevant

These four priorities reflect what is important on the continent. Africa will benefit from the collective efforts of the G20 countries in implementing such priorities. The presence of the AU as a permanent member of the G20 will support South Africa's leadership and advance the continent's cause.

The challenge to the culture working group is to come up with relevant recommendations that can be endorsed by the G20 Ministerial Meeting. The 2024 G7 Ministerial Meeting on Culture, along with the AU and the African Development Bank, has set the tone. Their Naples Statement on culture for the sustainable development of Africa and the world notes that the G7 countries“intend to work with African governments to harness culture as a key driver of sustainable development”.

A G20 summit on African soil cannot do less. It has all the potential it needs to support the African cultural sector in a variety of ways.