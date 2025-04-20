Delhi Airport Cites 'Several Advisories', Infrastructure Work In Response To Omar Abdullah's 'Sh*T Show' Comment
"Dear Mr. Abdullah, as you may be aware, we've issued several advisories regarding the unseasonal changing wind patterns in Delhi. Runway 10/28 has been closed for ILS upgradation since 8th April, following consultation with all stakeholders and based on historical wind patterns,” Indira Gandhi International Airport authorities posted on X, replying to Omar Abdullah's complaint.Also Read | J&K weather: Multiple flights cancelled; chaos at Jammu airport | Watch
The IGI airport authorities replied to Jammu and Kashmir CM's“bloody sh*t show” comment after his flight was diverted, which caused him to land in Delhi at 3 am.What was Omar Abdullah's complaint?
Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah was in“no mood to be polite” and claimed that“Delhi airport is a bloody sh*t show” after his flight from Jammu to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur.Also Read | Attention flyers! Delhi airport issues advisory, warns of delays - check details
“Delhi airport is a bloody sh*t show [excuse my French but I'm in no mood to be polite]. 3 hours in the air after we left Jammu we get diverted to Jaipur & so here I am at 1 in the morning on the steps of the plane getting some fresh air. I've no idea what time we will leave from here,” Omar Abdullah posted on X.Flights delayed at Delhi's IGI Airport
Operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport were disrupted on Sunday after one of the runways was shut for repairs.Also Read | Never fly again: Passengers panic as video reveals airlines' 'dirty' secrets
Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) attributed the delays to the "limited action/non-action" by airlines in adjusting their flight schedules, despite the repair plans being communicated over the past four months, reported NDTV.
"... The Airlines had agreed to reschedule or cancel flights at short notice in interest of passenger safety and convenience. This scenario was part of the planning done with all stakeholders over the last four months," DIAL said in a post on X.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment