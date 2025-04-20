OMODA & JAECOO Ignite A New Chapter At The 2025 Shanghai Auto Show: From Seed To Speed, The Future Is Now

Full NEV Lineup to Debut, Showcasing Next-Generation Hybrid and Electric Innovations



Immersive Brand Experiences Launch with O-LAB × J-LAND Dual Universe Global Strategy Accelerates with 42 Markets, 1,300+ Showrooms, and 500,000+ Vehicles Delivered

Dubai, UAE: OMODA & JAECOO, the global innovation-driven automotive duo, is set to redefine the future of mobility at the 2025 Shanghai International Auto Show, unveiling a bold new chapter under the campaign theme“2 Years 2gather: From Seed to Speed”.

Marking the brand's second anniversary since its world premiere at the 2023 Shanghai Auto Show, OMODA & JAECOO will debut its full next-generation New Energy Vehicle (NEV) lineup- J7 SHS, C7 SHS, C5 SHS, and J5 BEV-alongside a visionary, immersive brand experience that blends futuristic innovation with refined off-road lifestyle.

Shawn Xu, CEO of OMODA & JAECOO Automobile International, commented on the brand's strategic expansion:“Shanghai is where it all began, and today, we return stronger, bolder, and more connected to the world than ever before. From just an idea to a global movement in two years-this is what we mean by 'from seed to speed.' But this show is not just about vehicles. It is about how we move, how we connect, and how we live. With our full NEV lineup and the launch of immersive brand ecosystems, we are introducing a new lifestyle paradigm built around innovation, experience, and global collaboration.”

A Journey Accelerated: NEV Lineup Debut at the Origin of Innovation

The brand's NEV family makes its full debut with the OMODA C7 SHS, featuring the advanced Super Hybrid System (SHS) and targeting a driving range of up to 1,250 km; the OMODA C5 SHS, a sleek, intelligent crossover tailored for urban mobility; and the JAECOO J5 BEV, a fully electric outdoor SUV designed for refined off-road experiences.

At the core of these innovations is the proprietary SHS architecture, which integrates a fifth-generation 1.5TGDI Dedicated Hybrid Engine with a Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). The system delivers 340 horsepower, 44.5% thermal efficiency, and up to 1,200 km of comprehensive range-establishing a new benchmark in global hybrid mobility. Proven in real-world conditions through the“Super Hybrid Marathon” series, the technology has achieved endurance records of up to 1,613.1 km in high-altitude and multi-terrain environments including Southeast Asia, the Philippines, and Mexico.

Immersive Brand Ecosystems: O-LAB and J-LAND

Debuting on April 25 during the Global Dealer Conference, the brand will introduce O-LAB × J-LAND, an immersive dual-brand experience that represents two distinct lifestyle universes-one rooted in intelligent technology and the other in outdoor exploration.

O-LAB transports visitors to a futuristic digital metropolis. Robots, robotic dogs, drones, and interactive LED installations create a multi-sensory environment inspired by galactic architecture. The experience features the global debut of the OMODA E5-the brand's first all-electric model-and the C7 SHS. In parallel, the C3 Cyber Mecha Art Gallery offers a next-generation digital installation designed to captivate Gen Z audiences with dynamic light-based storytelling.

J-LAND, in contrast, recreates a refined outdoor world, with sculpted terrain and natural landscapes that spotlight the brand's off-road capabilities. The exhibit features the J5 BEV, J7 SHS, and J8 SHS positioned in dynamic terrain-inspired displays. A curated“light camping” test drive will offer international media a hands-on journey from simulated urban settings to rugged wilderness, highlighting the performance and versatility of JAECOO's electrified outdoor lineup.

Strategic Momentum Anchored in Global Expansion:

Since its launch in 2023, OMODA & JAECOO has expanded into 42 countries and regions, established over 1,300 global showrooms, and delivered more than 500,000 vehicles worldwide. Backed by Chery Group, the brand has built a robust foundation through its dual-product strategy-merging design-led crossover appeal with refined off-road performance-positioning itself as a leader in intelligent, efficient, and customer-centric mobility.

This year's return to Shanghai signals not just a celebration, but the next acceleration point in OMODA & JAECOO's“Born Global, Born NEV” strategy-anchoring the future in a blend of electrification, lifestyle, and technology.

