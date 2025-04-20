J&K's Ramban Reels Under Flash Floods: 3 Dead, Market Washed Away, Landslides Wreak Havoc, NH 44 Closed Top Updates

MENAFN - Live Mint): Heavy rainfall due to cloudbursts triggered flash floods and landslides in several areas ofon Easter Sunday, April 20. Three people including two children lost their lives, as the floods washed away scores of houses and roads.

The landslides that blocked the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway (NH-44), left hundreds stranded on the 250-kilometre stretch, the only all-weather road that links Kashmir with the rest of India.

Here are the latest updates of the calamity that gripped Ramban:

Jammu & Kashmir: Ramban flash floods kills 3 | Top Updates

1 people, of which two were children, have been killed because of the flash floods.

2. While talking to reporters, locals in the region said the flash floods completely washed away a whole market, which was home to around 20-25 shops.

3. All schools and colleges across Ramban would remain shut on Monday, April 21 because of the“inclement weather conditions,” the Ramban Deputy Commissioner posted on X.

Harrowing visuals released by ANI showed that landslides were also reported in Kishtawar, among several other regions.

4.“Around 200-250 houses have been damaged. Maximum damage occurred in Ramban town. A rescue operation is being carried out. NDRF team is on the way and all local teams are also deployed here,” Deputy Commissioner Baseer-Ul-Haq Chaudhary told ANI.

5. The Jammu and Kashmir district administration issued a red alert in Reasi amid rising water levels in River Chenab. Rafting in the river has been suspended, and people have also been advised to stay away from the water body.

6. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently involved in rescue operations. Around 100 people have been rescued so far.

7. Residents of Ramban further requested that Home Minister Amit Shah provide compensation to those who have lost their livelihoods to these flash floods, reported ANI.

8. Traffic on the strategic Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was suspended as the road was blocked at nearly a dozen places between Nashri and Banihal due to landslides and mudslides, officials said.

9. Hundreds of commuters were left stranded on the 250-kilometre highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country.

10. "The situation is bad.. on my return I will submit my report to the chief minister," Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said in Ramban after he visited the affected areas, reported ANI.

