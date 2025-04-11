Good Night, And Good Luck: Why AP's Battle For Press Freedom Echoes The Theme Of George Clooney's New Play

MENAFN - The Conversation) George Clooney's role as a veteran TV reporter in the play Good Night, and Good Luck has received general acclaim after the play opened on Broadway last week. A New York Times review proclaimed that it“makes Edward Murrow a saint of sane journalism for a world that still needs one”.

This theatre production is an adaptation of Clooney and Grant Heslov's 2005 film of the same name, and it takes the audience back to the 1950s when CBS News journalist Edward Murrow took on populist and high-profile senator, Joseph McCarthy.

McCarthy had become an influential and feared figure after holding a series of public hearings where people were charged , often on very little evidence, of being communists and infiltrating government departments.

Many people lost their jobs, and journalists and academics were often targeted . Murrow's programmes showcased spurious cases of overreach, which earned him McCarthy's wrath. This courageous TV journalism exposed McCarthy's methods and helped bring about the senator's eventual downfall .

It is impossible not to see the parallels with the current parlous state of press freedom in the US. A week before the play opened, Clooney was interviewed on CBS News and said:“When the other three estates fail, when the judiciary and the executive and the legislative branches fail us, the fourth estate has to succeed.”

And this feels highly significant as earlier this week a federal judge issued an injunction against a decision by Donald Trump's government which effectively restricted a news organisation's ability to operate. Judge Trevor McFadden , a Trump appointee, said that a news organisation (Associated Press) could not be punished for its editorial decisions.

He declared:“Under the First Amendment, if the Government opens its doors to some journalists – be it the Oval Office, the East Room or elsewhere – it cannot then shut those doors to other journalists because of their viewpoints.” However, the government has already announced it is appealing McFadden's ruling.

Ed Murrow's famous newscast on Joseph McCarthy.

AP has been barred from the Oval Office and the presidential aircraft Air Force One since February 11, after it said it would continue to use the geographical locator the“Gulf of Mexico” rather than accede to Trump's executive order that it be renamed the“Gulf of America”. But this was always about more than the Gulf of Mexico, it was about the right for media organisations to choose their own words and content.

AP then attempted to overturn the exclusion order through an injunction. McFadden initially held off granting this injunction, and a further hearing on March 27 resulted in lengthy testimony from AP staff about the financial and editorial costs caused by its lack of access to the White House.

Some newspaper coverage is hailing the granting of this injunction as a major victory for media freedom, with the Guardian , in words that echo Edward Murrow, proposing that“standing up for one's principles may not be just a gesture made in vain”.

And yet this remains just a temporary injunction and the full court case in which AP is suing three senior members of the White House: press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, chief of staff Susie Wiles and deputy chief of staff Taylor Budowich has yet to play out.

Judge McFadden even sounded a note of caution regarding his ruling:“It does not bestow special treatment upon the AP. Indeed the AP is not necessarily entitled to the 'first in line every time' permanent press pool access it enjoyed under the White House Correspondents' Association. But it cannot be treated worse than its peer wire services either.”

Rising challenge for journalism

Pressures on journalists have definitely ramped up in the past few months. During the hearing on March 27, AP's White House correspondent Zeke Miller claimed that he had noticed a new“softening of tone and tenor” of the questions posed to the president and was surprised by the increase in off-topic questions at the expense of topical“news of the day” questions.

George Clooney at the launch of the new Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck.

There certainly appears to be an increased number of what Australians call “Dorothy Dixer” questions , where friendly politicians or journalists ask soft questions of the government or questions designed to distract from the difficult news of the day.

And it is clear that journalists who are considered friendly are getting priority treatment. When Brian Glenn , chief White House correspondent for the cable network Real America's Voice, was chosen to ask a question of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in the now-infamous White House conference on February 28, he served up a question about why the Ukrainian leader was not wearing a suit.

A query that just happened to be very helpful to the tone that Trump wanted to create in that meeting. A seasoned AP journalist would never have asked such a bizarre and unnecessary question.

Questions about press freedom will be tackled next at a forum organised by the Columbia Journalism School and the New York Times later this month. The forum, The Fight for Global Press Freedom , proposes that“press freedom stands at a historic crossroads”.

Holding this forum shows courage in the wake of Columbia University potentially losing federal funding to the tune of US$400 million dollars (£305 milllion). Federal government administrators claim this was in response to pro-Palestinian protests and“the school's failure to protect Jewish students from discrimination”. Negotiations between the university and funders are ongoing .

As the world's trade negotiators, university administrators and journalists decide whether or not to hold the line and stand up to a bullying president, perhaps the words of Edward Murrow might hold the key. In 1954 McCarthy attacked Murrow, accusing him incorrectly of communist sympathies.

In his reply, Murrow argued that in so doing McCarthy had“proved again that anyone who exposes him, anyone who does not share his historical disregard for decency and human dignity and the rights guaranteed by the constitution must be either a communist or a fellow traveller”.

AP's fight back against its White House ban and its consequent chilling effect on media freedom could be the start of a new era of standing up to Trump, and damn the consequences. Let's hope it's not just the dying refrain of a once powerful not-for-profit legacy media organisation.