Kuwait Interested In Technology, Education -- Amb.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, April 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait has been eager to back scientific activities in a manner that shows its attention to science and technology, Kuwait's Ambassador to Tunisia Mansour Al-Omar affirmed on Friday.
Al-Omar made the statement while receiving the Kuwaiti delegation's members partaking in the 16th Arab Robotics and AI Championship to kick off in Tunis on Saturday, with a wide participation of Arab institutions.
Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Al-Omar said such activities boost modern technological and scientific collaboration, expressing delight for Kuwait's partaking in this event, which seeks to enhance innovation in this field.
Meanwhile, deputy head of the Kuwait Information Technology Society Dr. Abeer Al-Omairi said the institution continues its role in developing technological education of young generations and encourage their innovation, in line with Kuwait's future vision towards technological and knowledge economy.
She voiced pride for Kuwait's honorable representation in this key championship.
Al-Omairi, also head of the society, said Kuwait's competitors are 12 high and intermediate schools students who have been trained well on these skills.
The event is a real opportunity for Kuwait's students to share, and enhance, expertise with all participants from Arab countries in a competitive environment, she affirmed. (end)
