Kuwaiti Ambassador In Malta Meets With Maltese PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 11 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ambassador to Malta, Dr. Meshal Al-Mudhaf met with Maltese Prime Minister Dr. Robert Abela to discuss enhancing bilateral relations.
The meeting, held at the ministry headquarters in Valletta, focused on cooperation in political, economic, and investment fields, according to a statement from the Kuwaiti Embassy there. (end)
