Glen Smith Of GDS Wealth Management Named One Of Forbes' 2025 Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

DALLAS, April 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the seventh consecutive year, Glen Smith, the CEO and CIO of GDS Wealth Management, has been honored as one of Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, ranking 5th out of all North Texas territories. This esteemed recognition places Glen among the elite advisors in the state.

To be named one of Forbes' Best-in-State Wealth Advisors, candidates must meet stringent criteria. The rankings are compiled by SHOOK Research, an independent entity that uses both quantitative data and qualitative interviews to evaluate nominees. Out of nearly 50,000 advisors nominated over the years, only a select few achieve this designation. Best-in-State advisors are those who have been in the industry for at least seven years, maintain strong client retention rates, demonstrate best practices, and actively engage in their communities. These rigorous standards underscore the significance of this accolade in the wealth management sector.

Glen recognizes the importance of understanding clients' unique circumstances and building personalized relationships. A key aspect of the Forbes award is connecting clients with local advisors who are well-versed in their specific needs. Glen is dedicated to meeting clients where they are and guiding them towards their financial goals.

Throughout Glen's career, he has been committed to delivering the client-focused service that GDS is renowned for. The effort put into fostering these relationships is what sets Glen and GDS apart from other wealth managers. Additionally, Glen and the GDS team are deeply involved in their community, contributing through volunteer work and significant donations to local organizations. Their commitment to giving back is a daily practice, reflecting one of Forbes' core values for this award.

To learn more about GDS Wealth Management, please visit or call (469) 212-8072.

To view the firm's disclosures, visit Text> .

The Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on qualitative and quantitative criteria but is not indicative of future investment performance and does not evaluate the quality of services provided to clients. For more information on the Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking and methodology, visit .

CONTACT: href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#cbacafb88bacafb8bcaeaaa7bfa3e5a8a4a6" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">[email protected]

SOURCE GDS Wealth Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In Text>GET STARTED