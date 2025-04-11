UAE Qualifies For Fifa U-17 World Cup 2025 In Qatar

The U-17 national team from the UAE has qualified for the Fifa U-17 World Cup 2025, which is set to be held in Qatar.

The Chairman of Dubai Sport Council, Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed, took to X to congratulate the team for the qualification.

He said, "We congratulate the UAE U-17 national team on qualifying for the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025. We also congratulate the technical and administrative staff on this qualification."

He also extended thank to Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association, "for his support and patronage of these promising talents."

The Chairman also added: "We wish the U-17 team and our national teams success in representing the country in an honorable manner in continental and international competitions."

The Fifa Under-17 World Cup will be held annually instead of biennially , with five editions from 2025 to take place in Qatar, world soccer's governing body said last year.

Like the senior men's World Cup, the Under-17 tournament will be expanded to 48 teams, Fifa added. The women's Under-17 World Cup will also be played annually from 2025, with Morocco hosting an expanded 24-team event until 2029. The 2022 edition had 16 teams.